Watch: Couple, Priest Perform Rituals In PPE Kit After Bride Tests COVID+ In Rajasthan

The bride tested positive for coronavirus on the wedding day.

A couple in Rajasthan's Shahbad district decided to go ahead for their wedding even after the bride tested positive for coronavirus on the wedding day, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

As seen in the video tweeted by news agency ANI, the couple tied the nuptial knot wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) kits.

Interestingly, the priest and one more attendee seen in the video were also wearing PPE kits.

#WATCH Rajasthan: A couple gets married at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad wearing PPE kits as bride's #COVID19 report came positive on the wedding day.



The marriage ceremony was conducted following the govt's Covid protocols. pic.twitter.com/6cSPrJzWjR — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

The priest can be heard chanting the mantras and passing instructions to the couple for the nencessary wedding pooja.

The groom was seen wearing the traditional turban over the PPE suit along with the gloves, while the bride was also wearing a face shield and gloves while performing the rituals.