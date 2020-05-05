3 Ships Sent To Evacuate Indians From Maldives And UAE: Defence Official

INS Jalashwa deployed off the Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for the Maldives on Monday night, he said.

3 Ships Sent To Evacuate Indians From Maldives And UAE: Defence Official

INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships

Kochi:

India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a defence spokesperson said in the early hours on Tuesday.

INS Jalashwa deployed off the Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for the Maldives on Monday night, he said.

While INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates, the spokesperson added.

The three ships will return to Kochi, he said.

INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command.

Comments
COVID-19 pandemicINS JalashwaINS Magar

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com