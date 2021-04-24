3.46 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 2,624 Deaths In New Record High

This is the third consecutive day when over 3 lakh cases have been recorded. SOS messages are being sent out by top hospitals, patients and their family and friends amid shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds.

Delhi and Maharashtra recorded the highest-ever number of deaths in a single day. Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, recorded 773 Covid-linked deaths in the last 24 hours while Delhi reported 348 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with chief ministers of 10 worst-hit states. All states should ensure that tankers carrying oxygen to other states must not be stopped or delayed, he said.

Assuring the "high Covid-burden" states of support from the centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the states to remain united in the fight against the virus.

Total number of active cases in the country has surpassed the 25 lakh-mark. Over 1.89 lakh people have died since the start of the pandemic. India has been recording more than 2 lakh cases everyday since April 15.

India's drug regulator DCGI on Friday gave cleared Zydus Cadila's "Virafin" for emergency use for treatment of Covid patients. "It comes at a much-needed time for patients and we will continue to provide them access to critical therapies in this battle against COVID-19," Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare Limited said.

Strict restrictions are back in most states as the authorities try to break the chain of transmission. In Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot-government has said all markets will remain shut through the weekend.

As the spike in Covid cases burdens the health infrastructure, the Defence Ministry has decided to airlift 23 mobile oxygen generating plants from Germany, news agency PTI reported.

Kerala continued to witness a spike in fresh COVID-19 infections adding 28,447 cases on Friday, the highest single day surge so far, pushing the caseload to 13,50,501, the state government said