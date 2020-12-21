Fresh Coronavirus Cases Drop 8.5% In 24 Hours To 24,337

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala remained the worst-five affected states.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said he isn't inclined towards a night curfew or another lockdown, though many people have suggested it to him. His state has 62,218 active coronavirus cases, which is the highest in the country. Up to 17,81,841 have recovered so far in the state while 48,648 died.

India may begin vaccinating people for COVID-19 in January, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said, adding that the government's priority has been the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. The minister said that the vaccines that have applied for emergency use authorisation are being analysed by the drug regulator.

Delhi recorded 1,091 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest in around four months, as the total number of such cases climbed to 6,17,005 in the national capital, authorities said. Twenty-six more fatalities pushed the death count due to the disease to 10,277 in the city. The positivity rate stood at 1.31 per cent.

EU experts believe existing vaccines against coronavirus are effective against the new fast-spreading strain identified in Britain, Germany's health minister said Sunday. Spahn was referring especially to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, already being administered in countries including the US and UK, and which is on the brink of receiving approval from the European Medicines Agency.

Canada on Sunday halted passenger flights from the UK for 72 hours, joining a growing list of countries barring British travellers to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus strain from the country. Britain's European neighbours, too, began closing their doors to travellers from the UK on Sunday amid alarm.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday halted international flights and suspended entry through its land and sea ports for at least a week, over the new coronavirus strain that has appeared in Britain. The kingdom is "temporarily suspending all international flights - except in exceptional cases - for a period of one week, which can be extended by another week," the official Saudi Press Agency said.

Four million minks culled in Denmark over a mutant coronavirus strain will be dug up next year to prevent pollution, the government said Sunday in the latest twist to a long-running saga. If parliament agrees, the mink carcasses will be dug up and burned in six months' time once the risk of infection is completely passed, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

Santa Claus can safely deliver gifts to good girls and boys on Christmas, after a special visitor went all the way to the North Pole to deliver a coronavirus vaccine, Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease official in the US, reassured children on Saturday, adding he personally gave Old St Nick his jab. "I took a trip up there to the North Pole; I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go," Fauci declared.