New Covid-19 Variant In India: Top Signs And Symptoms Of The JN.1 Strain

The symptoms of the JN.1 strain usually improve within four to five days.

A new Covid-19 variant that could be more infectious than previous variants has recently been detected in Kerala. In India, the JN.1 strain was first detected in Karakulam, Thiruvananthapuram on December 8. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it was first detected in the US in September. It is a descendant of the BA.2.86 variant (an Omicron sub-variant). The World Health Organisation has classified the JN.1 strain as a "variant of interest." However, WHO has also mentioned that the global public health risk posed by JN.1 is low.

Signs and symptoms of JN.1 variant

As the cases of the JN.1 strain are rising rapidly, it is crucial to understand the signs and symptoms of this new variant. Let's take a look at the symptoms reported so far.

Fever

Runny nose

Sore throat

Headaches

Minor gastrointestinal problems in some cases

Extreme fatigue

Exhaustion and muscle weakness

The doctors have also reported that most patients experience mild upper respiratory symptoms. These symptoms usually improve within four to five days.

In some cases, the new variant may also present with a loss of appetite and persistent nausea.

Loss of appetite when accompanied by other symptoms can indicate the onset of the JN.1 variant. It is also advised to seek medical consultation if these symptoms are present.

The central government has also issued advisories to state governments urging them to ensure adequate health arrangements are present.

Currently, infected individuals are experiencing mild symptoms that can be managed with home isolation and medical assistance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.