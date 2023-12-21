4 Cases Of New Covid Variant In Rajasthan, Health Department Issues Advisory

2 Covid cases of the JN.1 sub-variant were reported in Jaisalmer on Wednesday.

Two more Covid cases of the new sub-variant were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, which took the tally of such cases in the state to four, prompting the health department to issue an advisory for the prevention and control of the infection.

The Rajasthan Health and Medical Department advised people to seek timely medical advice in case of mild cold, cough, fever, or sore throat.

According to an official statement, two Covid cases of the JN.1 sub-variant were reported in Jaisalmer on Wednesday.

Two more cases of the same Covid sub-variant were reported in Jaipur on Thursday. One of them is a native of Jhunjhunu and another hails from Bharatpur, the statement added.

The new COVID-19 strain, JN.1, has been classified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.

Covid cases of the new sub-variant have been reported in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi and Goa.

In its advisory on Thursday, the state health and medical department said the disease can be effectively and immediately controlled if patients suffering from mild cold, cough, fever, cold and sore throat seek medical advice on time.

In case of symptoms of common cold, cough, fever, and sore throat, home isolation is advised and in case of severe or prolonged duration of the above symptoms and in case of severe infection, hospitalisation is advised, the advisory said.

If symptoms of infection occur, testing and treatment for COVID-19 should be conducted timely as per the doctor's advice at the nearest health centre, it added.

Patients suffering from cold, cough, or fever should maintain distance from other people and use mask and wash hands with soap for 20 seconds or use sanitiser as needed, the advisory read.

