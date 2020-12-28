Fresh Indian Covid Cases Jump Nearly 7% In A Day, Total Pips 1.02 Crore

India's COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the seventh consecutive day. Its 2,77,301 active coronavirus infections comprise 2.72 per cent of the total caseload, data showed.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, was shifted to the Government Doon Medical College in Dehradun after developing fever, an official said on Monday.

A two-day dry run for coronavirus vaccine programme begins today in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Assam. Focus on management of possible adverse events post-immunisation. States will report observations to the Centre. The government plans to cover 30 crore people in the first phase when it rolls out Covid vaccine.

The winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, scheduled to begin today, has been postponed hours following the protem speaker's disclosure that 61 employees and officials of the Assembly secretariat and five MLAs had tested coronavirus positive. The decision to put off the three-day session was taken at an all-party meeting held in evening, he said.

Hyderabad is poised to emerge as a "saviour" from coronavirus, with up to five vaccine-makers - Bharat Biotech, Biological E, and Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's, and Hetero - based in the city racing to bring out an antidote. Some of these companies have also drawn up plans to scale up their vaccine manufacturing capacities.

Hundreds of British tourists forced into quarantine in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier fled in the night rather than seeing their holidays go downhill, the local municipality said on Sunday. Around 200 of the 420 or so quit under the cover of darkness, the SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, a Kremlin spokesman told a TV channel on Sunday. Russia launched a voluntary vaccination programme in December, starting with the most vulnerable groups in Moscow.

New York State Health officials on Saturday said they are probing a Brooklyn-based healthcare provider on suspicion of violating state guidelines for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine. ParCare Community Health Network "may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine, transferred it to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines…" the New York state Health Commissioner said in a statement.

Top US government scientist Anthony Fauci warned on Sunday that the worst of the pandemic may be yet to come, driving the country to a "critical point" as holiday travel spreads the coronavirus. President-elect Joe Biden had cautioned on Wednesday that the nation's "darkest days are ahead of us - not behind us."