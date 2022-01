The number of active Covid cases in India at present stands at 97,827. (File)

India recorded 1,68,063 new Covid cases today, 6.4 per cent lower than yesterday. On Monday, the country had recorded 1.79 lakh Covid cases. The number of active cases at present stands at 97,827.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the Covid pandemic, reported 33,470 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Monday.