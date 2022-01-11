Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Records 1,79,723 Cases, 146 Deaths

Of the total 4,033 cases of Omicron variant, 1,552 have recovered (Representational)

India saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The number of active cases has increased to 7,23,619, the highest in around 204 days, while the death count has climbed to 4,83,936 with 146 fatalities.

Of the total 4,033 cases of Omicron variant, 1,552 have recovered or migrated.

The rise of 1,79,723 cases was the highest in around 227 days.

A total 1,86,364 new infections were reported on May 27 last year. The active cases have increased to 7,23,619, accounting for 2.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 96.62 per cent, the health ministry said.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Jan 11, 2022 05:57 (IST) Tamil Nadu's Positivity Rate Crosses 10%, Nearly 14,000 New Covid Cases

Tamil Nadu reported 13,990 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with the state's positivity rate soaring above 10 per cent, as the state imposed new restrictions in view of the Pongal festival.



The new cases were detected among the 1,35,266 samples tested today. Besides, 11 deaths were also reported in the state that increased its death count to 36,866.

The new cases were detected among the 1,35,266 samples tested today. Besides, 11 deaths were also reported in the state that increased its death count to 36,866.

Of the new cases, Chennai accounted for 6,190 fresh infections followed by Chengalpattu with 1,696 and Thiruvallur 1,054 new cases. On Sunday, 12,895 new cases were detected in the state.