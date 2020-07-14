1,435 Fresh Coronavirus Cases Reported In West Bengal

Since Sunday, 10,359 samples have been tested for the coronavirus (Representational)

Twenty-four more people died due to COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of such fatalities in the state to 956, the health department said on Monday.

According to the department, 1,435 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from different districts of the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the infection tally to 31,448.

The number of active cases currently stands at 11,279.

Since Sunday, 10,359 samples have been tested for the virus, while 632 people were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

Ten of the latest fatalities were reported from Kolkata, eight from North 24 Parganas, two each from Howrah and Hooghly and one each from South 24 Parganas and Paschim Medinipore districts.

Kolkata, with 418 fresh cases, continued to witness the highest number of infections in a day, followed by North 24 Parganas and Howrah recording 363 and 168 new cases, respectively.

South 24 Parganas reported 95 new cases, while 73 were recorded in Darjeeling, 56 in Malda and 49 cases were registered in Purba Burdwan.

The state's recovery rate has dipped to 61.09 per cent.

A senior official of deputy magistrate rank from Hooghly district, Debdutta Ray, died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Sreerampore. She had tested positive last week.