1,26,789 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India In New One-Day Record: 10 Points

The total number of cases since the first recorded infection in India in January last year now stands at over 1.29 crore, making it the third worst-hit country after the United States and Brazil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took the second dose of the Covid vaccine at Delhi's AIIMS. "Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting with all Chief Ministers today to discuss the measures to control the pandemic-triggered crisis.

In parts of Maharashtra, the country's worst-hit state, vaccination was halted last evening, reportedly because doses were unavailable. Satara and Panvel are among the districts that paused vaccinations. Pune shut over 100 vaccination centres because of shortage, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule tweeted.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told NDTV that "there is no shortage" of vaccines. "There is no shortage of vaccine. States are given vaccines on the basis of their requirement and the stocks are continuously replenished," Dr Vardhan said.

In terms of the total caseload, Maharashtra is followed by the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

New Zealand has temporarily stopped entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, for about two weeks following a high number of positive coronavirus cases arriving from India.

A night curfew has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj due to the rising number of Covid cases in the country's most populous state. Uttar Pradesh logged in 6,002 new cases, pushing its total caseload to pver 6.45 lakh.

Punjab too declared a series of restrictions including night curfew across the whole state, up from the earlier 12 districts. The state recorded 2,963 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to over 2.6 lakh.