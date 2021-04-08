'If Eligible, Get Your Shot Soon': PM Gets Covid Vaccine's Second Dose

PM Modi got his second Covid vaccine shot today at Delhi's AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his second dose of the Covid vaccine today at Delhi's AIIMS, 37 days after he received his first shot, and urged all eligible people to get inoculated.

PM Modi was the first beneficiary on March 1 as the second phase of nationwide vaccination against coronavirus began.

Tweeting a photo of him taking the vaccine, the Prime Minister said vaccination is among the few ways to defeat the virus.

"Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon," PM Modi tweeted and shared a link to the CoWin website, a portal to register for the vaccine.

PM Modi has taken the home-grown Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which has been linked to vaccine hesitancy because of its clinical trials status.

Unlike his first dose, PM Modi was seen wearing a face mask this time as he took the shot.

The prime minister's second vaccine dose was administered by two nurses, one of whom had given him his first shot as well. P Niveda was seen holding PM Modi's arm in the photo while Nisha Sharma administered the dose.