Latest News Live Updates: India Sees Over 1.15 Lakh New Covid Cases, Biggest Rise So Far

With the surge, the total count of cases in India has reached 1,28,01,785.

With 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded its daily highest spike on Wednesday.

The country reported 630 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 8,43,473, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

As many as 59,856 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death count has mounted to 1,66,177.

Apr 08, 2021 06:01 (IST) Mumbai Reports 10,428 Covid Cases, 23 Deaths In A Day

Mumbai has logged 10,428 coronavirus cases and 23 deaths in a day amid a massive Covid surge in Maharashtra. The city had reported 10,030 cases and 31 deaths yesterday.



6,007 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, Mumbai's municipal body said in a statement.



51,263 people were tested for the virus in a day.



As of now, the city's recovery rate stands at 80 per cent and its doubling rate is 35 days.



The city has reported over 10,000 daily cases on several days this month. Its highest single day spike was recorded on Sunday with 11,163 cases.