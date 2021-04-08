Latest News Live Updates: India Sees Over 1.15 Lakh New Covid Cases, Biggest Rise So Far

New Delhi:
With 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded its daily highest spike on Wednesday.
With the surge, the total count of cases in India has reached 1,28,01,785.
The country reported 630 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 8,43,473, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
As many as 59,856 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death count has mounted to 1,66,177.
Mumbai Reports 10,428 Covid Cases, 23 Deaths In A Day
Mumbai has logged 10,428 coronavirus cases and 23 deaths in a day amid a massive Covid surge in Maharashtra. The city had reported 10,030 cases and 31 deaths yesterday.
6,007 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, Mumbai's municipal body said in a statement.
51,263 people were tested for the virus in a day.
As of now, the city's recovery rate stands at 80 per cent and its doubling rate is 35 days.
The city has reported over 10,000 daily cases on several days this month. Its highest single day spike was recorded on Sunday with 11,163 cases.
Odisha reports 791 new COVID-19 cases, inoculation drive halted in many centres due to shortage of vaccine
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,44,647 on Wednesday as it reported 791 new cases, the highest spike this year, even as the state government halted inoculation drive in 700 centres due to shortage of vaccines and moved the Centre seeking immediate supply of 25 lakh Covishield doses.
The COVID-19 death count climbed to 1,923 as one more person succumbed to the disease in Puri district, an official said.
"Due to shortage of vaccine, we have to close nearly 700 vaccination centres in the state (out of over 1400 functional sites). Only 755 could be made active today," Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das said in a letter to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan.
