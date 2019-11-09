Cops Use Drones For Surveillance In National Capital After Ayodhya Verdict

Drone surveillance, area patrolling were conducted across Delhi, police said (Representational)

Delhi Police on Saturday used drones to carry out surveillance in parts of the national capital in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute, case officials said.

Drone surveillance, meeting with public and area patrolling were conducted in several parts of the city including areas of northeast Delhi, they said.

Prohibitory orders have been issued across the national capital to maintain public order, police said.

The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In view of the judgment, Delhi Police has urged citizens to contribute to peace and tranquility.

An advisory issued by the Delhi police said it will initiate strict legal action against mischief-mongers or those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and public order.

Activities on social media platforms will be under observation and the Delhi Police advised that such platforms should be used with discretion, and users should refrain from spreading any disharmony, hatred or enmity.

