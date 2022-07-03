Cops To Probe Video Of 'Pro-Pak Slogans' Used In Madhya Pradesh Village

Vijay Pratap Singh said that a case has been registered in the matter.

Pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly used to celebrate the victory of a female sarpanch in the Chaka Gram Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district on Friday night, police said.

Confirming that villagers have informed the police about a video containing pro-Pakistan slogans being uploaded on social media after Friday's sarpanch poll by a group in Chaka village, the circle SP (CSP) Vijay Pratap Singh said investigations have started in the matter.

"Based on the facts that are established in the probe, appropriate legal action will be taken," he said.

While celebrating the victory of a female sarpanch candidate, Rahisa Begum, on Friday evening, after the counting of votes for the second phase of the Panchayat elections had concluded, "Pakistan zindabad" slogans were allegedly raised.

Residents of Chaka village led by one Sachin Paroha informed the police about the viral video of the alleged post-poll incident.

A group of residents from the same village gathered outside the Kuthla police station in Katni district, demanding action in the matter, after the video of the alleged incident went viral.

Surendra Kumar, who claims to be a social activist said, "Those who raise their voice against our country will not be left alive."

He demanded that Friday's sarpanch poll outcome be declared invalid in the wake of incident.