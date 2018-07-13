Cops Summon Congress Leader Accused Of Revealing Victim's Identity

Pratima Coutinho, who visited the victim' at her home in South Goa district last week, posted a picture with the girl's mother on social media, and also mentioned the mother's name, the complaints said.

All India | | Updated: July 13, 2018 19:46 IST
Pratima Coutinho is the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee chief.

Panaji: 

Police have summoned Pratima Coutinho, the chief of Goa Congress's women's wing, for questioning tomorrow, after she was accused of revealing the identity of a molestation victim.

Ms Coutinho has been asked to appear at Women Police Station at 11 AM, a senior police official said.

NGO Savera and the Shiv Sena had filed separate complaints against Ms Coutinho for allegedly revealing the identity of a 17-year-old molestation victim.

A youth hailing from Jharkhand is the accused in the molestation case, registered at Sanguem police station two weeks ago.

Revealing a minor victim's identity is an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

