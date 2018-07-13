Cops Summon Congress Leader Accused Of Revealing Victim's Identity

Pratima Coutinho is the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee chief.

Police have summoned Pratima Coutinho, the chief of Goa Congress's women's wing, for questioning tomorrow, after she was accused of revealing the identity of a molestation victim.

Ms Coutinho has been asked to appear at Women Police Station at 11 AM, a senior police official said.

NGO Savera and the Shiv Sena had filed separate complaints against Ms Coutinho for allegedly revealing the identity of a 17-year-old molestation victim.

Ms Coutinho, who visited the victim' at her home in South Goa district last week, posted a picture with the girl's mother on social media, and also mentioned the mother's name, the complaints said.

A youth hailing from Jharkhand is the accused in the molestation case, registered at Sanguem police station two weeks ago.

Revealing a minor victim's identity is an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.