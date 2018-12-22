Rahul Gandhi Hails 'Gandhigiri' Of Congress Workers After Clash With BJP

In an attack on the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said that fear was "alien" to the workers of the Congress party.

Rahul Gandhi today hit out at the BJP for what he described as an orchestrated attack on his party workers at a demonstration organised by the Goa BJP to protest against the allegations made by the Congress President over Rafale deal.

In a message shared on Facebook, Mr Gandhi also said that he was proud of the "spirit of Gandhigiri" displayed by Congress' state women's chief Pratima Coutinho, who was allegedly attacked by BJP supporters during a clash on Thursday afternoon.

"Democracy frustrates the BJP. This designed, deliberated and organised attack on Congress workers in Goa is an exemplification of that feeling. The attempt is to instill fear," Mr Gandhi said on Facebook about the incident that happened in Panaji.

"The cowards who came to attack us in Goa, and their bosses sitting here in Delhi, should know, fear is alien to the workers of the Congress party," Mr Gandhi said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should "read about the fate of those rulers who chose to attack non-violent Congress workers in this country".

Meanwhile, the state Congress legislative party and the Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday met to condemn Friday's attack on the party's workers.

"It was a completely state-sponsored mob which included members of the Chief Minister's Office, Speaker's Office, MLAs, ministers, top BJP functionaries including the state president and was supported by the police machinery," state Congress President Girish Chodankar said.

Congress leaders also met state Director General of Police Muktesh Chander and demanded action against senior BJP functionaries named in the complaint.

Both the Congress and the BJP have filed FIRs against each other following the clash, with each accusing the other of rioting, assault, and outraging the modesty of women.