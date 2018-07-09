Congress Leader Accused Of Revealing Identities Of Sex Assault Survivors

The NGO's complaint was lodged at a Women's Police Station and investigation is underway

A complaint has been lodged against Goa Congress leader Pratima Coutinho for allegedly revealing the identities of two molestation and sexual abuse survivors. Ms Coutinho has rebutted the claims.



Tara Kerkar of Savera, a state-based NGO, in her complaint, has alleged that Ms Coutinho, the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee chief, had visited a molestation survivor last week. She had then released pictures and other details of her visit on social media. The girl is a minor.



Ms Coutinho denied that she had revealed the minor's identity and said she met her in a closed room. She also said the pictures, clicked alongside the minor girl's mother, were for "personal purposes".



The complainant also alleged that Ms Coutinho had on a different occasion made the identity of another sexual abuse survivor public.





When contacted by news agency PTI, Ms Coutinho claimed that the sexual abuse survivor had herself consented to face the camera as she wanted to set an example for other women.