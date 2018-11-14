Goa Women's Congress Chief Quizzed In Molestation Victim's Identity Case

Pratima Coutinho alleged that she was being harassed by the police.

Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee (GPMCC) president Pratima Coutinho was questioned today in connection with a case lodged against her for allegedly revealing the identity of a sexual harassment victim, the police said.

Investigation officer police sub-inspector Sandhya Gupta questioned the Congress leader for over an hour at the Women's Police Station in Panaji.

Coutinho was booked under section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 8 (2) of Goa Children's Act on complaints lodged by the Shiv Sena and some NGOs earlier this year.

The Congress leader had courted a controversy after she allegedly posted a picture of her with the mother of a girl who was allegedly molested by a man from Jharkhand earlier this year.

A delegation of the Mahila Congress led by Coutinho had visited the victim, after she filed a formal complaint at a local police station.

Coutinho today alleged that she was being "harassed" by the police, "as the accused in the molestation case works with an influential minister in the Goa government".

"All attempts are being made to harass me so that my voice is suppressed. I am being targeted by using police machinery because the Mahila Congress has taken up several causes, which has caused discomfort to the Goa government," she alleged.