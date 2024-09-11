Cops Seize Dry Ganja From Birthday Party In Hyderabad, 18 Arrested

Further investigation was on.

Three people attending a birthday party at a house here were booked for allegedly consuming ganja, police said on Wednesday.

Based on information, police teams raided the apartment at around 1 am Wednesday and recovered 40 grams dry ganja and some liquor bottles from the spot and arrested 18 people--12 men and six women including two junior artistes working in films.

Those arrested were questioned and tested for drug consumption after which three among them tested positive for ganja consumption, a police official at Gachibowli police station said.

The three who tested positive for consumption of ganja were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, while others were booked under relevant sections of BNS on charge of participating in the party in a residential area without permission, he said.

Further investigation was on.

