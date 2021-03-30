Cops From BJP-Ruled States In Bengal's Nandigram To 'Terrorise' Voters: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee is contesting against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal's Nandigram

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today alleged that police forces from BJP-ruled states have been brought in to "terrorise" voters in Nandigram assembly seat where she is contesting against Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.

Before leading a colourful roadshow from Bhangabera, Ms Banerjee alleged at a rally in Sonachura that police personnel from Madhya Pradesh have been deployed to "terrorise" voters in villages and tilt the balance in favour of the BJP.

She, however, said she was confident of a massive win from the seat and also about leading her party to a third straight term in power.

In a veiled threat to Suvendu Adhikari, she said, "They (police forces from outside) will be here only for a few days. Make no mistake, we will be back and give the betrayers a befitting reply."

She said the Election Commission is being apprised of the alleged acts of impropriety by police personnel from outside.

Mamata Banerjee urged the people to be alert against "any bid to incite communal riots" in Nandigram ahead of the polling on April 1.

"They (the BJP) have plans to kill their own people and pass it off as our handiwork to engineer riots. We have the information. Be on guard," she said without naming them.

"Nandigram stood united in the battle against forcible land acquisition in which people from all communities participated. Be on guard against any bid to fuel tension by keeping any object in places of worship. We are all united. Defeat the riot mongers," she alleged.

The Trinamool chief led the 3-km roadshow that meandered through the narrow alleys of Nandigram, as crowds shouted "Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Mamata Banerjee Zindabad" and denounced "Mir Jafars (betrayers)".



