Cops Avert Gang War In Delhi, Arrest Man With 28 Pistols

He was arrested from the Civil Lines area in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Thursday averted a gang war and arrested a man with 28 pistols. The arrested man, who has been identified as Lalit, is a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and had come to the Civil Lines area in the national capital to supply arms to Bintu, who was associated with the Pradeep Kasni gang.

During the police raid, Lalit managed to escape but Bintu was caught with 28 pistols and 154 cartridges.

During interrogation, he told the police that the people of Kala gang were planning to kill Pradeep Kasni -- currently lodged in a Gurugram jail -- during his appearance in a court.

Bintu, who has as many as seven cases registered against him, wanted to eliminate the Kala gang and needed a large quantity of weapons.

The search for Lalit is going on in this case.

Earlier, Haryana Police had also arrested three members of the Kala gang and recovered a large quantity of weapons from them.