Cop Stops Commuters Just On Time, Prevents Tragedy During Sikkim Landslide

The alertness and swift action of a police officer helped avert a potential tragedy on Tuesday morning when a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall struck the Rangpo-Rorathang road near Sikkim's Pakyong district.

Large boulders and debris came crashing down from a hillside onto the roadway, completely blocking traffic on the busy stretch. However, the timely intervention of Naik Suk Bahadur Tamang, attached to the Rorathang Police Outpost, ensured that no vehicles were caught in the landslide and no deaths were reported.

Tamang had just completed his night duty and was on his way home when he noticed rocks beginning to fall from the hillside at around 9.30 am. Realising the imminent danger, he immediately stopped vehicles approaching from both directions and guided motorists away from the vulnerable stretch.

"I had finished my night duty and was returning home. While on my way, I noticed stones falling from the hillside. Vehicles were approaching the area at that time, so I immediately stopped them. I signalled to vehicles from both sides and directed them away from the danger zone, showing them an alternative route. Because the vehicles were stopped in time, no accident occurred," Tamang said.

He said he was riding his scooter when he first spotted the rocks tumbling down the slope moments before the landslide occurred.

A video showing Tamang warning motorists and preventing vehicles from entering the danger zone has since gone viral on social media, earning widespread appreciation for his presence of mind and dedication to duty. Tamang clarified that the video was recorded independently by a driver.

The landslide occurred amid continuous rainfall in the region, which is believed to have loosened the slope and triggered the fall of boulders. According to Tamang, road restoration may take time as loose rocks remain on the hillside above the affected stretch.

"The road has been damaged, and it may take some time to clear because there are still loose rocks above that could continue to fall. Work on the road will have to be carried out carefully," he said.

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid the affected route and use alternative roads until the debris is cleared and the area is declared safe for traffic. Clearance operations are underway.