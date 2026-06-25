<i>Cocktail 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Film Enters Rs 100 Crore Club Globally

The wait is over. Directed by Homi Adajania and starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, Cocktail 2 has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone globally in just six days. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 102.76 crore gross, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Cocktail 2 saw a steady run on Day 6, adding Rs 5.00 crore net from 9,745 shows across India. This takes its domestic gross to Rs 78.76 crore, with the total India net now at Rs 66.00 crore.

The film also maintained a modest pace overseas, earning Rs 1.25 crore on the day and pushing its international gross to Rs 24.00 crore. Combined, its worldwide gross has now reached Rs 102.76 crore.

Cocktail 2 earned Rs 6.75 crore net each on its first Monday and Tuesday in India. After opening with Rs 13.5 crore on its first day, the film went on to collect Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday in the Indian market (net).

Cocktail 2 is set to face fresh competition at the box office starting Thursday evening (7:30 pm), as multistarrer film Welcome to the Jungle releases.

About Cocktail 2

Our in-house critic shared details about Cocktail 2 in the review. He wrote, "Coming 14 years after Cocktail, which was about two completely dissimilar women making impulsive choices, right or wrong, and holding up a mirror to the wayward ways of an entitled, commitment-phobic philanderer, the follow-up scampers in a different direction and winds up (along with its three principal characters) in a place where confusion runs riot."

Cocktail 2 was released in theatres on June 19. The original Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty, was released in 2012.



Also Read: Why Shahid Kapoor Is Confused About Cocktail 2 Being Called An A-Rated Film