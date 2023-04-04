Cop Objects To Video Recording Of Woman, Beaten Up By 4 Men

The constable was attacked and his uniform was torn, said police. (Representational)

A police constable was beaten up by four men in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra after he objected to them video recording a woman who complained of sexual harassment by their friend, an official said on Tuesday.

Police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint filed by the constable.

The incident occurred on Monday night when police detained a man for harassment. His followers reached the police station and started recording videos of the complainant woman. When the police constable asked them to stop, they attacked him and tore his uniform, the official said.

