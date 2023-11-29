Cop Arrested For Allegedly Raping Relative In UP, Police Case Filed

Later, the police reached the house and arrested the accused. (Representational)

A provincial armed constabulary (PAC) jawan has been arrested for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman here, police said on Tuesday.

The victim alleged in her complaint that when she was alone at her home on Monday, her relative Anand Kumar, a PAC jawan, visited her house and allegedly raped her, they added.

When she started shouting, the accused locked the room from inside. Hearing the noise, the woman's niece locked the room from outside and called the neighbours, the complainant said in the FIR.

Later, the police reached the house and arrested the accused.

Based on the victim's complaint, a rape case has been registered against Anand, who is a PAC personnel posted in Bahraich, Sungarhi SHO Sanjiv Shukla said.

A detailed probe is underway in the matter, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)