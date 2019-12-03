No Question Of Escaping To Another Country, Cooperating With Probe Agencies: Robert Vadra

"I have nothing to hide and do not have fear of anything," said Robert Vadra.

Businessman Robert Vadra on Tuesday said that he has nothing to hide and is cooperating with agencies probing cases against him.

"Baseless allegations are levelled against me. Whenever any agency calls me for interrogation, I cooperate with them on every step. I give whatever documents they ask for, I am a responsible citizen of India and believe in the law," Robert Vadra told ANI.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the case related to alleged money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.

Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress party president Sonia Gandhi, dispelled speculations that he might be trying to flee the country to escape the Enforcement Directorate net.

"No question of me trying to escape to any other country, I am cooperating at every level. I have nothing to hide and do not have fear of anything," Robert Vadra added.

Last month, the agency has approached the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to businessman Robert Vadra and Manoj Arora by a trial court in a money laundering case.