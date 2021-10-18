Samajwadi Party Workers Protest Against Rising Prices Of Cooking Gas In UP

The protest was held ahead of the one-day special session of the state assembly.

Samajwadi Party (SP) workers today staged a protest against the rising prices of cooking gas outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly building in Lucknow.

Carrying cut-outs of LPG cylinders and black balloons, Samajwadi Party MLAs, MLCs, and other leaders took to the streets and raised anti-government slogans.

The protest was held ahead of the one-day special session of the state assembly.

In a tweet, party president, Akhilesh Yadav posted a picture of his party's protest and stated, “Cylinder worth Rs. 1000 is proving to be costly to the public, it will prove to be costly for the BJP in the 2022 election. End of BJP.”

The Congress, SP, and various other opposition parties have been criticising the Central government over the issue of rising prices of fuel.