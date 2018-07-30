Convene All-Party Meeting On Assam Citizen Registry Issue: Congress

The government must call a meeting of leaders of all parties, senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said.

The Congress today asked the government to immediately convene an all-party meeting on the NRC issue and inform the opposition on the proposed steps to ensure that no Indian citizen is left out.

Senior party spokesperson Anand Sharma said there should be no politics over the issue.

"The government must immediately call a meeting of leaders of all parties and should inform about the steps it proposes to take," he said, adding that it would be proper if the meeting is called tomorrow.

He said till all matters related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are disposed, people and families should not be separated and the matters be kept in abeyance.

The NRC issue is of international importance as it affects relation with neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh. It also has inter and intra state repercussions, Mr Sharma said.

"Questions have been asked over the methodology being followed in finalising the NRC. It raises question marks on the credibility of the process," he said.

He also urged the government to remove shortcomings in the entire process and that all issues be settled as per the 1985 Assam Accord signed in the presence former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The problems should sorted out in the ambit of the Assam Accord of 1985, the Congress leader said.

The draft NRC was published today with the names of about 40 lakh residents of Assam not being included.