Contribution Of Those Not In Cabinet No Less Than Those In It: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

People who didn't get place have almost an equal role to play, said Ashok Gehlot (FILE)

Ahead of Cabinet reshuffle, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the contribution to governance of those who could not be inducted in the Cabinet is no less than those who have been made ministers today.

"The contribution to governance of those who could not be inducted in the Cabinet is no less than those who have been made ministers today," Mr Gehlot said.

Crucial Pradesh Congress Committee meeting ended at Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee in Jaipur. It was attended by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

Following the meeting, the oath-taking ceremony of the new ministers took place at 4 pm on Sunday at the Raj Bhawan.

Rajendra Guda, Bijendra Singh, Raghu Sharma, Shakuntala Rawat, Mahendra Singh Malviya, Prasadi Lal Meena , BD Kalla and Ram Lal Jat are likely to be a part of the new Rajasthan cabinet, sources said.

All the Ministers from here after the Tilak ceremony will take oath at the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur.

"Opposition always says that whenever there will be a reshuffle in the Rajasthan Congress party unit, it will get destabilized. But today, they will be all proven wrong," PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra told reporters.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters, "In which direction is the country going towards....nobody knows. The way the present Central government is working highlights that we (Congress) have to work more to clear up their mess."

"People who did not get place in the cabinet have almost an equal role to play. Patience is the key. Our Congress president Sonia Gandhi believes in this," Mr Gehlot said.

Rajasthan in-charge of Congress party Ajay Maken while speaking to reporters today morning said, "I am very happy to know about today's reshuffle. A very good and clear message will be sent to the people today after the event. In the 2023 Assembly elections, we will make sure that whosoever is in the state cabinet will carry forward the party's ideas to the people and a balance is maintained between the Cabinet and the Rajasthan Congress unit."

Rajasthan last went to assembly polls in 2018. Since then, the cabinet reshuffle is pending in the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)