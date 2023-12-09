'Will Fulfil His Wish On...': Minister On Ashok Gehlot's Chief Minister Dig

There is no discipline in this party (BJP), Ashok Gehlot had said. (FILE)

Taking a jibe at Rajasthan caretaker Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said his "wish" would come true on Monday, suggesting that the Chief Minister selections for three states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, would be disclosed.

"We will fulfil Ashok Gehlotji's wish on Monday. Rajasthan has witnessed corruption, nepotism and inner clashes during his five-year rule. He should sit peacefully now," Mr Thakur told reporters.

Attacking the Congress party, he added, "Our party doesn't give orders from the top; rather, we have a strong democratic system where all the MLAs sit together and decide the leader".

Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP for the delay in announcing Chief Minister faces for three Hindi heartland states--Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan--saying that "there is no discipline in this party."

"There is no discipline in this party. If we had done the same, I don't know what allegations they would have levelled against us and misled people. They polarised the polls. We will cooperate with the new government," he said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced its central observers in their recently won states--Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

"The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has approved central observers of the party in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," a release from the party said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Pandey and Vinod Tavde, National Secretary General, have been appointed as observers in Rajasthan.

In Madhya Pradesh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, National President, OBC Morcha and Aasha Lakda, National Secretary, have been given the responsibility.

Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda, Union Minister Sarbanana Sonowal and BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam have been appointed as observors in Chhattisgarh.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency, won a resounding mandate bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture to what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)