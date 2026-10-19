Consul General In Shanghai Praises India's Economic Growth Projections

Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, on Monday applauded India's recent economic growth statistics projected by top agencies including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and ADB.

The top agencies had earlier projected high economic growth in India, with Mathur saying that the numbers "yet again underline the strong growth fundamentals of the Indian economy".

He was speaking on the sidelines of the 2026 Bund Summit, jointly hosted by the China Finance 40 Forum (CF40) and Tsinghua University in Shanghai. He was joined by IMF Asia and Pacific Department head Krishna Srinivasan for a panel discussion on "Economic Cooperation and Growth Prospects for Asia and the Global South".

Mathur highlighted India's sustained status as the fastest-growing economy and the unique demographic dividend as the "growth engine of the global economy", the Shanghai Consulate said in a statement on X.

He also emphasised India's unique positioning in global supply chains, "by Atmanirbharta as well as vision of "VasudhaivaKutumbakam" in taking along the Global South and the Global North as spotlighted by major free trade agreements such as the India-EU, India-UK and India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreements and the successful hosting of the 18th BRICS summit, culminating in the forward-looking New Delhi declaration."

During his discussion with leading corporations from across the world, the Consul General also noted the growing interest amongst its partners and friends in the country's growth and development journey, driven by a sustained commitment to innovation and cutting edge research, including in fields such as AI technology, pharmaceuticals, plus new and renewable energy, also indicated by Indian leadership and management of major global businesses across sectors.