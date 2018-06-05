"Constitution In Danger, People Living In Insecurity": Goa Archbishop "The first victim of development is the poor person," says the Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrao

Share EMAIL PRINT Goa and Daman Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao has asked people to protect values of Constitution Highlights "Protect values of Constitution": Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao "First victim of development is the poor person," he said "A kind of mono-culturalism" emerging in India, he said



The letter is addressed to Christians in the archdiocese of Goa and Daman.



"Today, our Constitution is in danger (and that is) the reason why most of the people are living in insecurity. In this context, particularly as the general elections are fast approaching, we must strive to know our constitution better and work harder to protect it," the archbishop wrote.



"In recent times, we see a new trend emerging in our country, which demands uniformity in what and how we eat, dress, live and even worship: a kind of mono-culturalism. Human rights are under attack and democracy appears to be in peril," it added.



He said minorities fear for their safety and people are being uprooted from their lands and homes in the name of development. "The first victim of development is the poor person. It is easier to trample upon the rights of the poor because those who will raise their voice for them are very few," Filipe Neri Ferrao said in the letter.

In his letter, Delhi Archbishop Anil Couto sought a prayer campaign and a day of fasting every week "for the nation"



Immediately after the Delhi archbishop's letter, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said



The archbishop of Goa and Daman has written a letter saying that the Constitution is in danger and a lot of people are living with a feeling of insecurity. In the letter, Filipe Neri Ferrao has asked people to protect the values of the Constitution, including freedom to practice one's religion.The letter is addressed to Christians in the archdiocese of Goa and Daman."Today, our Constitution is in danger (and that is) the reason why most of the people are living in insecurity. In this context, particularly as the general elections are fast approaching, we must strive to know our constitution better and work harder to protect it," the archbishop wrote."In recent times, we see a new trend emerging in our country, which demands uniformity in what and how we eat, dress, live and even worship: a kind of mono-culturalism. Human rights are under attack and democracy appears to be in peril," it added. He said minorities fear for their safety and people are being uprooted from their lands and homes in the name of development. "The first victim of development is the poor person. It is easier to trample upon the rights of the poor because those who will raise their voice for them are very few," Filipe Neri Ferrao said in the letter.The letter by the coastal state's archbishop comes a little over two weeks after the archbishop of Delhi Anil Couto set off a political controversy with a similar letter, which refers to a "turbulent political atmosphere" threatening democracy and secularism and urging all priests to "pray for the country" ahead of the 2019 national election.Immediately after the Delhi archbishop's letter, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said India does not discriminate against anyone on the basis of religion or sect, and such things will never be allowed in the country. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter