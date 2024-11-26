Constitution Day 2024: Why Was November 26 Chosen As The Date For Samvidhan Diwas

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar -- the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Indian Constitution Day 2024: India observes Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas on November 26 each year -- marking the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. While the Constitution finally took effect a couple of months later on January 6, 1950, when India became a republic, its adoption remains a pivotal moment in Indian history. The day was declared in the year which marked the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution. Earlier, this day was celebrated as Law Day.

This year, the country is celebrating 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, with PM Narendra Modi taking to social media to wish the citizens. "Happy Constitution Day to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution," wrote the PM.

Constitution Day: History

After India became an independent country, the Constituent Assembly, established in 1946, entrusted the job of drafting the Constitution to a committee chaired by Dr Ambedkar. The assembly took two years, eleven months, and seventeen days to draft the longest Constitution in the world, which has managed to hold a diverse country like India together, over seven decades later.

The Preamble of the Constitution of India declares the country as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic and aims to secure justice, liberty, and equality for all citizens and promote fraternity to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation.

Constitution Day: Significance

Constitution Day is marked to honour the vision and efforts of the Constituent Assembly, which through maximum deliberations, laid the foundation for a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic. Notably, the Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, as the Constitution makers wanted to commemorate the declaration of Poorna Swaraj (Complete Independence) in 1930