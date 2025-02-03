Advertisement
Braille-Enabled Version Of Indian Constitution Launched For Visually Impaired

The project was done in collaboration with Sankara Eye Hospital Bengaluru and CII Young Indians (Yi) Bengaluru.

Read Time: 1 min
Braille-Enabled Version Of Indian Constitution Launched For Visually Impaired
The Braille version will be distributed to key institutions, ensuring wider access. (Representational)
Bengaluru:

Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot launched on Monday a Braille-enabled version of the Indian Constitution, to mark 75 years of the Constitution.

The project was done in collaboration with Sankara Eye Hospital Bengaluru and CII Young Indians (Yi) Bengaluru.

"This initiative aims to empower those who are blind or have low vision by enabling them to read and understand their rights and responsibilities as citizens," said Dr Kaushik Murali, President of Medical Administration, Quality & Education at Sankara Eye Foundation India, in a press statement issued on Monday.

The Braille version will be distributed to key institutions, ensuring wider access, he added.

Darshan Mutha, National Chair of Accessibility at CII Young Indians, said the initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of inclusivity and create a more accessible world for all.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.