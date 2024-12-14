In Message Of Unity, PM Modi Spotlights Education In Regional Language In Parliament Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech in the Lok Sabha on Saturday evening, highlighted the importance of promoting education in regional languages, stating that his government had taken significant steps in this direction. Speaking on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, the Prime Minister reiterated that the policies and decisions implemented over the last decade had been aimed at reinforcing the unity of the nation.

"We have ensured that education is accessible in regional languages, recognising the significance of linguistic diversity," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to celebrate India's diversity, describing it as a fitting tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

"Celebrating our diversity will be the greatest tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar," he remarked, emphasising the role of unity in diversity as a cornerstone of the nation's strength.

PM Modi reflected on the challenges faced post-independence, noting that a distorted mindset had led to attempts to undermine the very idea of unity in diversity, which is embedded in the foundation of the Constitution.

"After independence, there were forces that tried to attack the very essence of the Constitution's ideals, especially the idea of unity in diversity," he added.