Constitution Day Of India: Know About Its History And Importance

Constitution Day Of India: India observes Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, on November 26 each year. This day also coincides with the 133rd birth anniversary of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly, who played a pivotal role in shaping the Indian Constitution. Initially celebrated as Law Day, the day was renamed Constitution Day by the Indian government in 2015.

November 26 marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. Dr. Ambedkar, a staunch advocate for the rights of the marginalized, led the committee that drafted the Constitution- a process that took 2 years, 11 months, and 17 days to complete.

In a historic event, a statue of Dr. Ambedkar will be unveiled on the premises of the Supreme Court of India. President Droupadi Murmu is set to inaugurate the 7-foot-tall statue, which stands on a 3-foot base, at 10:30 AM on Sunday. The occasion will be broadcast live.

Dr Ambedkar's statues, commonly seen in cities, towns, and villages across India, often depict him with a raised hand, symbolizing progress and inspiration. The new statue, initiated by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, portrays him in a lawyer's attire, holding a copy of the Constitution. It stands as a tribute to his enduring legacy and contributions to Indian democracy.

Meanwhile, At NDTV's Samvidhan@75 conclave, Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has sought to clear the misunderstandings regarding the Collegium system, through which judges are appointed to the Supreme Court and High Court - an intricate process that came under the centre's scrutiny last year.