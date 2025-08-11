2 BJP Heavyweights Prep For A Poll Fight. And They're Up Against Each Other

Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a five-time BJP MP from Bihar, is gearing up for an election and it is not the Bihar Assembly polls. The former Union Minister has been the club's secretary (administration) for over two decades now, but this time he has a challenger in Dr Sanjeev Balyan, a party colleague and former Union Minister.

Battlelines are drawn and the two BJP leaders are prepping for the big election tomorrow. The two political heavyweights are reaching out to party colleagues and also rivals in the Opposition to clinch victory in what has now turned into a prestige fight.

The nearly eight-decades-old Constitution club has current and former Parliamentarians as its members. Officebearers are generally chosen without contest and the club has seen just three elections in its history. This time too, the posts of secretary (sports), secretary (culture) and treasurer went to Congress's Rajiv Shukla, DMK's Tiruchi Siva and former Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP AP Jitendher Reddy without contest. The big post, however, will see the BJP leaders clash.

Mr Rudy, credited with sweeping changes in the Constitution club during his tenure, has released a video showcasing the key additions to the premises under his leadership. It shows conference rooms, transit accommodation, a Speaker hall, Deputy Speaker hall, members' lounges, a well-equipped gym, salon, spa, jacuzzi and sports facilities, exclusive restaurants for members, an outdoor tree cafe, and an ice cream parlour.

"Over the past two decades, my colleagues have worked tirelessly to transform CCI from a rundown, dilapidated building into a vibrant, world-class space. I invite you to spare just two minutes to watch the video of our remarkable journey to create a brand 'Constitution Club', giving all of us a sense of pride," Mr Rudy said in a message. Interestingly, Mr Rudy had defeated former President Ram Nath Kovind in the election two decades back to become the club's secretary.

Mr Rudy and Mr Balyan are reaching out to MPs to bolster support ahead of yesterday's election. Murmurs in the power corridors suggest that Mr Rudy has the backing of Congress and other Opposition MPs, while a big chunk of BJP MPs have put their weight behind Mr Balyan. As the voting day approaches, the competing camps have also resorted to dinner diplomacy and a door-to-door campaign.

Like most elections in this country, the caste factor is also at play. Mr Balyan, it is said, has the support of the Jat lobby while MPs from the Rajput community are with Mr Rudy. With the Congress backing Mr Rudy, some claim Mr Balyan is the "government's candidate". Mr Balyan has trashed such remarks.

The Constitution Club has about 1,200 members, but only about 100 turn up on voting day. But with interests surrounding the polls rising, the number may reach 500 this time, some members say. The big question now is who will come to vote and how the big battle will play out. If high-profile members such as the Prime Minister, Home Minister, or top Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi reach the club for the election, it will add thrill to the already exciting poll battle. The new political equations the election throws up will also play out against the intense face-off in the capital over the Congress's 'voter list' offensive against the government.