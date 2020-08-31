Congress's 'Toys, Love For Indian Dogs' Jibe At PM After New Ladakh Clash

PM Modi had visited Ladakh in July after clashes with China in June.

After a fresh attempt by Chinese troops to "carry out provocative military movements" near Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh on Saturday night, the Congress today attacked the government and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lawyer and Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill said the Prime Minister is trying to divert the country's attention from core issues. "China remains consistent and persistent in indulging in LAC misadventures altering status quo and BJP government remains hesitant in even admitting the reality. Aatmanirbhar, toys and love for Indian dogs can divert attention but should not be confused with strategy and scheme to evict China," he tweeted, referring to PM Modi's address to the nation on Sunday on his radio show "Mann Ki Baat".

PM Modi, in his radio address, had talked about India's potential as a "toy hub" and had made an appeal to the people to show some love for local breeds of dogs, while talking about role of sniffer dogs in the security operations.

The government, in a statement, today said that Chinese troops "carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo" in eastern Ladakh "but they were blocked by Indian soldiers".

"Indian troops preempted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground," it said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked "when he PM Modi show his eye of fury?"

"Another brazen act of occupying India's land. Everyday, fresh infiltration (being reported) by China... Gogra and Galwan valle, Depsang plains, Lipulekh, Doka la and Naku La Pass. The Army is standing unmoved to protect mother India. But when Modi ji show hs eye of fury?" Mr Surjewala tweeted in Hindi this morning.

The government's statement today also stressed: "The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity."

India engaged with China in its worst crisis since 1962 after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty in June in a clash with Chinese troops.