Congress's Nationwide Fast Today Against Government, Non-Functioning Of Parliament: Live Updates

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest in New Delhi against the Narendra Modi government and non-functioning of the Parliament during the recently concluded Budget Session. The protest is part of a nationwide "fast" of the party against the NDA government and and its failure to hold a discussion in the Parliament on key issues such as the CBSE paper leak, Punjab National Bank scam, Cauvery issue and special category status to Andhra Pradesh.
Congress workers will hold a day-long fast in all state and district headquarters as part of the protest.
Here are the LIVE Update of Congress protest against Narendra Modi government:
Rahul Gandhi To Lead Congress Fast Today Against Government
Rahul Gandhi will sit on a day's fast today at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat in Delhi, in what the Congress calls an attempt to "promote communal harmony" and to protest clashes during the Dalit protests on April 2."
We are doing fast against communal violence and protest: Ajay Maken
- For communal harmony all the Congress party workers have decided to observe a day long fast today at Rajghat
- We are doing fast against communal violence and protest
- I think no other place can be better than Rajghat to observe this fast
- Congress party workers from across the nation will today going to gather here
- Rahul Gandhi ji will also going to join us very soon
BJP says that the Congress protest is an attempt to spread tarnishing image of Modi ji by spreading fake news and misleading information. Speaking to news agency ANI, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: "There are many people who are living under the fear of PM Modi ji. They are now trying to defame him as much as they can".
He also said that PM Modi has worked for the welfare of Dalits and other minority community. "There are various people who cannot digest such positivity so they are tarnishing image of Modi ji by spreading fake news and misleading information," he said.
BJP is not sympathetic to SC/ST act: Congress leader PC Chacko
- Infact, this is not only in Rajghat but throughout the country Congress has taken a massive agitation in the form of its mass satyagraha
- This is a one day long fast
- This is sympathising with the grievances of Dalit community of the country
- Today, Dalits are isolated and victimised
- They are brutally tortured by the BJP govt. both in states and also by the central govt.
- The govternmen was a mute spectator when the Supreme Court gave its verdict on SC/ST act
- BJP is not sympathetic to this cause
- We will not allow this govt. to continue their anti-dalit policies
- This is just our beginning and we will continue this fast till the time they will not make changes in their anti-Dalit policies
- We will not allow them to suppress the voice of Dalits in our country
