Congress's Nationwide Fast Today Against Government, Non-Functioning Of Parliament: Live Updates

BJP says that the Congress protest is an attempt to spread tarnishing image of Modi ji by spreading fake news and misleading information. Speaking to news agency ANI, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: "There are many people who are living under the fear of PM Modi ji. They are now trying to defame him as much as they can".





He also said that PM Modi has worked for the welfare of Dalits and other minority community. "There are various people who cannot digest such positivity so they are tarnishing image of Modi ji by spreading fake news and misleading information," he said.