Rahul Gandhi To Lead Congress Fast Today Against Government

The BJP accuses the Congress and Sonia Gandhi of disrupting parliament.



The Congress has in turn accused the government of getting its allies and others to disrupt parliament proceedings so that no-confidence motions moved by Andhra Pradesh parties would not come up at all.



The Congress has also been targeting the government over the Dalit protests. A week ago, Dalit groups called a "Bharat Bandh" against a Supreme Court order that they thought weakened a law meant for their protection against atrocities."We are praying for togetherness and for brotherhood, for all religions and castes in the country so that we can send out a message that all Indian are one and there is no division on caste basis," said Congress leader Ajay Maken, who will join Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat. The government asked the Supreme Court to review its order the same day the protests raged across the country. Its review petition will be taken up after the court receives responses from everyone concerned.The Congress alleges that the government acted belatedly in support of Dalits and says the community has suffered discrimination and attacks in the past four years of the Narendra Modi government.