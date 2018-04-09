Rahul Gandhi To Lead Congress Fast Today Against Government

Congress units across the country will observe a fast, said party leaders. They added that the daylong campaign would also highlight the government's "failures" linked to the recent exam paper leak, the bank scam and the wasted parliament session, which ended without much work amid repeated disruptions.
The Congress announced its protest fast soon after the ruling BJP announced a fast by its parliamentarians on April 12, blaming the opposition party and its leader Sonia Gandhi for blocking parliament.
The Congress has also been targeting the government over the Dalit protests. A week ago, Dalit groups called a "Bharat Bandh" against a Supreme Court order that they thought weakened a law meant for their protection against atrocities.
"We are praying for togetherness and for brotherhood, for all religions and castes in the country so that we can send out a message that all Indian are one and there is no division on caste basis," said Congress leader Ajay Maken, who will join Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat.
The Congress alleges that the government acted belatedly in support of Dalits and says the community has suffered discrimination and attacks in the past four years of the Narendra Modi government.