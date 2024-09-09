UAE Crown Prince's Rajghat Visit Carries Forward A Unique Tradition

The Crown Prince planted an Amaltas (Cassia Fistula) sapling as part of a unique tradition

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi today visited Rajghat in New Delhi to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and planted a tree sapling, making him the third generation leader from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to plant a sapling at Rajghat.

He planted an Amaltas (Cassia Fistula) sapling as part of a unique tradition which previous leaders from the UAE have also followed.

In 1992, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, had also planted an Amaltas sapling during his visit to India.

In 2016, his son, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the current President of UAE, continued this tradition by planting a Molshri (Mimusops Elengi) sapling.

This marks the first time in the history of Rajghat that three generations of leaders from a single nation have planted trees honouring the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, signifying the deep-rooted and growing relationship between India and the UAE.

Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi on Monday on his first official visit to India.

He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The two leaders signed multiple pacts on nuclear energy, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), oil, and food.

The Crown Prince later called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. "The President expressed satisfaction that during the Crown Prince's visit, India and UAE have further expanded the historic yet forward looking partnership through several agreements in new areas of cooperation," the President of India wrote on X.