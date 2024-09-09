PM, UAE Crown Prince Hold Bilateral Talks, Sign 5 Agreements

Apart from meeting the PM, the Crown Prince will also call on President Droupadi Murmu

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today have signed multiple pacts in the fields of nuclear energy, oil and food parks development.

The two leaders signed an agreement in the field of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant Operations and Maintenance between Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and Nuclear Power Cooperation of India Limited (NPCIL).

Another agreement was signed for long-term LNG supply between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited. An MoU was signed between ADNOC and India Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (ISPRL).

A product concession agreement for Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 was signed between Urja Bharat and ADNOC.

Lastly, an MoU was signed between Government of Gujarat and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) on food parks development in India.

After the meeting, the Crown Prince paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. "His teachings continue to inspire us as we strengthen our friendship with UAE," the Ministry of External Affairs wrote on X.

PM Modi received Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Hyderabad House.

This is the first time India has officially engaged with the next generation of royalty and government from the UAE, highlighting the importance India gives to its ties with the UAE.

He is also scheduled to visit Mumbai tomorrow, where he will participate in a Business Forum in which top business leaders from both countries will participate.

Since the landmark visit by PM Modi to UAE in August 2015, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 34 years, bilateral relations between the two countries have elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

India is the UAE's second-largest trading partner, while the UAE is India's largest trading partner in the Arab world. Total trade between India and the UAE is projected to reach USD 100 billion by the end of the decade. The bilateral trade between the two countries in 2022-23 was about USD 85 billion, according to official data.

The UAE is also among the top four investors in India in terms of Foreign Direct Investments or FDI in 2022-23.