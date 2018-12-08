'Robert Vadra Being Framed,' Says Congress Worker Amid Raid At Home

Congress' Jagdish Sharma is believed to be a close aide of businessman Robert Vadra.

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted a raid at the residence of Congress worker Jagdish Sharma.

Mr Sharma, who is believed to be a close aide of businessman Robert Vadra, has also been taken to the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning.

"Robert Vadra is being framed. Modi government wants to trap Robert Vadra. Searches are on at my residence. What will they get when there is nothing. They are taking me to Enforcement Directorate office for questioning," Mr Sharma told ANI.

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at the premises of some close associates of Robert Vadra, son-in-law of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for allegedly receiving money from defence suppliers, according to sources in the investigating agency. The raids were conducted at three places in Delhi and Bengaluru, the ED sources said.

ED sources said the investigating agency has "evidence" that the persons being raided had received money in their bank accounts from defence suppliers.

Mr Vadra's advocate Suman Khaitan claimed that the ED officials raided "close associates" and business partners of Mr Vadra without even showing any search warrants.



Mr Vadra had earlier this week alleged that the corruption investigation against him was the result of a political witch-hunt aimed at "besmirching his dignity and reputation".

In a Facebook post, Mr Vadra claimed that the authorities were well aware of the fact that there was no case against him, adding that the proceedings were a mere "media circus" to distract the public.

