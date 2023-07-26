Congress Whip To Rajya Sabha MPs As Cabinet Clears Delhi Services Bill

The Congress has issued a three-line whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs (File)

With the government planning to bring a Bill in Parliament to replace the Delhi services ordinance, the Congress on Wednesday issued a whip, asking all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on Thursday as "very important issues will be taken up for discussion".

On Tuesday, the Union cabinet reportedly gave its nod to the Bill that will replace the ordinance promulgated for the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi.

The Congress's chief whip in Rajya Sabha issued a three-line whip, saying "very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha tomorrow i.e. Thursday, July 27, 2023".

"All members of the Congress Party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Thursday, July 27, 2023, without fail and support the party stand," the whip said.

This may be treated as "most important", it added.

The controversial Delhi ordinance was promulgated by the central government on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ordinance facilitated the setting up of a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers of the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 top court verdict.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had reacted strongly against the ordinance saying the Centre had "deceived" the people of Delhi. The Congress and several other opposition parties have also come out against the ordinance.