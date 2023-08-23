Congress Wears Masks Of Religion, Caste Ahead Of Polls: J Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia accused the Congress of putting on masks of religion, caste before polls (File)

The Congress puts on different masks in the run-up to assembly polls to mislead people, Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia alleged.

It is the habit of the Congress to wear the mask of religion and caste, alleged Mr Scindia, who is on a tour of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior-Chambal region.

When asked about Congress leader and former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi's controversial remark that Muslims will not tolerate excesses against them beyond a limit, Mr Scindia said, "When elections come, many masks of Congress are seen in the name of religion and caste. The Congress is talking about religious pilgrimage. Yesterday, they were talking about the caste census in Sagar."

He was apparently referring to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's announcement that the party would conduct a caste census if voted to power in the state.

"This is an old habit of the Congress to wear the mask of religion and caste. People have removed this mask many times but the Congress has learned nothing. They will see a similar situation (getting exposed) in the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh," said Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Elections in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh are due later this year.