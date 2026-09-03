Congress vs Congress In Telangana? Why Revanth Reddy Sacked His Minister

The infighting in the Telangana Congress has taken a decisive turn. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sacked Endowments Minister Konda Surekha from his cabinet, escalating the old guard vs new guard battle within the party.

Revanth Reddy's move came after the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's disciplinary committee recommended action against the minister over controversial remarks made by her daughter, Konda Sushmita Patel, against the chief minister and his family.

The disciplinary committee reportedly proposed not only Surekha's removal from the cabinet but also the removal of Chinna Reddy from the Telangana Planning Board, citing violations of party discipline.

The decision to act against Surekha signifies a substantial escalation in the ongoing confrontation between the chief minister and certain sections of the Congress leadership, who have become increasingly critical of how the Telangana unit is being managed.

Surekha Refuses to Back Down

The controversy erupted after Surekha's daughter, Sushmita Patel, made remarks against Revanth Reddy and his family during a public programme in August. Surekha maintained that her daughter's views were personal and that she should not be held responsible for them.

However, that explanation failed to satisfy parts of the state Congress, especially MLAs perceived as close to the chief minister, who demanded disciplinary action against the minister.

Revanth is understood to have discussed the issue with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal during his visit to Delhi, urging stringent measures.

Also read: Telangana Minister's Daughter Criticised Revanth Reddy. Then A Sacking

Meanwhile, Surekha refused to resign despite mounting pressure and challenged the party leadership to take action against her.

She also wrote letters to the AICC top brass, expressing her discontent at her removal.

"I was dismissed without any prior notice. The letter was issued without my signature. I have not made any decisions yet. What do what my family members said have to do with me? I have been trying for ten years to secure a party ticket for my daughter. I have not committed any corruption. At the very least, they should have spoken to me before making such a decision," said Konda Surekha.

The decision to recommend her removal from the cabinet clearly demonstrates the chief minister's authority.

The move's significance extends beyond Surekha herself.

A cabinet dismissal sponsored by the high command also sends a strong political signal to other leaders within the state unit, reaffirming that the chief minister holds the power to decide his ministerial team.

OBC Factor Adds Another Dimension

Surekha's removal also involves delicate social and political considerations.

As a woman leader with a political base in the former Warangal region, her removal could generate resentment among some Other Backward Classes (OBC) groups and provide ammunition to critics accusing the Congress of favouring leaders from particular social and political backgrounds.

Surekha herself had questioned whether the party was applying different standards to Backward Classes and non-Backward Classes leaders.

Recognising the political optics, Revanth Reddy has moved swiftly to bolster OBC representation in the same region.

As part of this balancing act, three OBC women from Warangal district have been appointed to key boards and corporations: Gadwal Vijayalakshmi as vice-chairperson of the Telangana Planning Board, Nerella Sharada as chairperson of the Telangana State Women's Commission, and former Rajya Sabha MP G. Sudha Rani as chairperson of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority.

These appointments are seen within Congress circles as efforts to limit the political fallout of Surekha's removal and reassure OBC leaders that the action against one prominent leader won't lead to wider marginalisation.

From Personal Controversy To Political Power Struggle

What started as a controversy over comments by a minister's daughter has escalated into a broader conflict over who controls the Telangana Congress.

The episode has revealed an increasing divide between the party's established leadership and the newer generation that has mushroomed around Revanth Reddy since the Congress's return to power in Telangana.

The so-called old guard includes senior leaders such as Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Konda Surekha, and veteran leader V. Hanumantha Rao.

On the other side is the Revanth Reddy-led faction, comprising leaders and MPs aligned with the Chief Minister's expanding political network, including Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, Vem Narender Reddy, and ministers like Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Seethakka.

The increasing friction suggests that the conflict is no longer simply about individual statements or disciplinary breaches, but about political influence and succession within the Telangana Congress.

Another Caution From The Old Guard

The Surekha controversy comes amid rising tensions between senior Congress veterans and the new leadership.

Nalgonda's prominent leader, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, recently issued a warning against attempts by newcomers to dominate the state Congress.

"If they come to our home and drive us out, it's not good," he said, asserting that nobody could "capture" the Congress while he remains in the party.

His remarks add to the perception that Telangana Congress is witnessing a deeper rivalry between longstanding leaders and those consolidating around Revanth Reddy.

As the chief minister has succeeded in dismissing Surekha without major backlash, he has solidified his authority over the cabinet and the party organisation.

It also signals to dissenting leaders that defying the chief minister openly has consequences.

For now, the political message from Hyderabad is clear: the Konda Surekha case goes beyond a disciplinary issue.

Her removal from the cabinet marks a key moment in the ongoing power struggle over the future direction of the Telangana Congress.