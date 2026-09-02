Telangana Migrant Worker Killed In Russian Missile Attack On Ukraine

A 42-year-old migrant worker from Telangana's Jagtial district has been killed in a Russian missile attack in Ukraine, while another man from the same state was injured. The dead man has been identified as Vavilala Sudarshan Goud, a resident of Husnabad village.

He had gone to Ukraine around four months ago with a relative in search of work and found employment in the construction sector. Goud was killed in a missile strike in Odesa when he was leaving his accommodation after an air-raid warning.

Confirming the incident, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine promised all possible assistance to Goud's family.

Read | Indian Among 12 Killed In Russian Attack On Kyiv, Says Ukraine's Zelensky

''We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in an attack in Ukraine. The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and extends its deepest condolences. We are providing all possible assistance for early repatriation of the mortal remains. In this regard, the Embassy is in contact with his company and the Ukrainian authorities," the embassy said in a post on X.

Offering his condolences to Gaod's Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar assured them of support during the difficult period.

Another Telangana man who was injured in the Russian strikes was identified as 35-year-old Ganesh Kalleda. The tragedy has renewed concern over the safety of Indians who travel to conflict-affected regions for employment.

The attack came amid a major wave of Russian drone and missile strikes across Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on September 1 that at least 12 people had been killed in the latest attacks, including an Indian citizen, while dozens of others were injured. Ukrainian reports said strikes hit several cities and damaged residential and civilian infrastructure.

Taking to social media, Zelensky said that since Monday evening, guided aerial bomb and drone strikes have continued against Odesa and the region.

"Overall, 12 people were killed, among them an Indian citizen, and dozens more were injured in the attack," he said.

"My condolences to everyone who has lost loved ones and those close to them."

The Ukrainian leader further alleged that Russia's strikes were calculated "to destroy lives as much as possible --and it succeeds only when air defence resources are insufficient."