Congress Veteran AK Antony Wishes His Son, Who Joined BJP, Loses Elections

Congress veteran AK Antony's son Anil Antony is contesting as BJP candidate in Kerala.

Congress veteran AK Antony said today that his son, Anil K Antony, who is contesting as BJP candidate in Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, should lose the election.

Addressing a press conference, AK Antony wished that his son "should lose, and his rival, the Congress candidate in the south Kerala constituency, Anto Antony, should win".

He also termed the act of children of Congress leaders joining the BJP as "wrong".

"The Congress is my religion", AK Antony said, reacting to repeated queries about his son's politics and decision to join BJP.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)