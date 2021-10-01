Congress UP Vice-President Gayadeen Anuragi Crosses Over To Samajwadi Party

Gayadeen Anuragi switched to Samajwadi Party today.

As the Congress looks to regain lost ground in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party received a jolt on Friday with its state unit vice-president Gayadeen Anuragi switching over to the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Gayadeen Anuragi joined the SP in the presence of its national president Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference.

The development comes close on the heels of another UP Congress vice-president, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, grandson of veteran party leader Kamlapati Tripathi, resigning from all posts and primary membership of the party.

This came a few months after ex-Union minister Jitin Prasada, the son of former Congress leader Jitendra Prasad, crossed over to the BJP.

Prasada, a prominent Brahmin leader, was inducted in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet on Sunday.

When asked about his joining the Samajwadi Party, Mr Anuragi, a former MLA from Rath in Hamirpur, claimed that he was not feeling comfortable in the Congress as he was not being heard.

This came on a day when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra completed a five-day visit to the state to review the party's poll preparedness.

In the 2017 state elections, the Congress managed to win only seven seats in the 403-member legislative assembly.